Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waters by 30.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,061 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 15.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $422.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $424.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

