Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 921 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $802,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

