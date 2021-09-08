Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SC opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

