DerivaDAO Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $209.40 million and $3.06 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00017054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00133939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00180298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.52 or 0.07099013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,023.52 or 0.99930872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.79 or 0.00726354 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

