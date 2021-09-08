Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 89,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,727,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

