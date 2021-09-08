Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$2.10 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

