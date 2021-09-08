Dempze Nancy E Sells 2,054 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Intel were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 679,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.