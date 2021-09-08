Dempze Nancy E Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 19,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.15. The stock had a trading volume of 491,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.