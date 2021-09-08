Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Deluxe worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.