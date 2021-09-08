Delbert M. Humenik Sells 5,836 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

SEMrush stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.