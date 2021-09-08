Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:VCF opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Get Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.