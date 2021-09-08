DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 880 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $199.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.84.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

