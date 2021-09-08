DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,276 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Endava were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Endava by 118.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 87.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 26.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Endava by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $143.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.