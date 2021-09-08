DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

