DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,554 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

COG stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

