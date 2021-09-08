DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.