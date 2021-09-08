DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 385,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 46,023 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 108,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

