DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 83.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,170 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

