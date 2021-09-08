DeepOnion Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $547.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000932 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00032457 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00026134 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,556,067 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

