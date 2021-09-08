Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $410,152.74 and approximately $2,863.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00148250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00731972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

