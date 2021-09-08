Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

