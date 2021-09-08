Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 23,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,348,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of -1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 16.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

