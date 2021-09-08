Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,261 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Aramark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Aramark has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

