Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $421.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.