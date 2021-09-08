Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 51,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

