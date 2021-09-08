Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 32,001 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 718,414 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $65,307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $36,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:BNL opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

