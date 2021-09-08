Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.91 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27.

DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

