Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.91 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.
Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $61.27.
DADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
