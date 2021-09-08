CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Position Cut by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.43. 6,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,986.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

