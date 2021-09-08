Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86.

