Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $262,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $636,000.

Shares of AAAU opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

