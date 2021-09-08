Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $221,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

