Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $142,000 in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXLA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

