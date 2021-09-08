Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD opened at $236.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.02. The company has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.