Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 674 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,316,000 after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

