Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04.

