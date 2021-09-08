Curecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,438.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $2,438.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00392579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,251,843 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

