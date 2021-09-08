CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.06

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 7999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

