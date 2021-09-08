CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 176.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,136 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.