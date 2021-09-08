CRYPTO20 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175,881.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $183.29 million and approximately $175,881.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00009965 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.69 or 0.00722312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,822 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

