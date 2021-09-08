Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 43.50

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 9,182 ($119.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,447.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,290.07. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26).
In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
