Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 43.50

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 9,182 ($119.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,447.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,290.07. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26).

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

