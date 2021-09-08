Critical Review: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microvast and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Energizer $2.74 billion 0.99 -$93.30 million $2.31 17.13

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Microvast and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.83%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% Energizer 0.87% 73.22% 4.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energizer beats Microvast on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

