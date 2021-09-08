Critical Contrast: Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Limoneira -4.44% -3.90% -1.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Leo Holdings III and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 1 5 0 2.83

Limoneira has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 56.91%. Given Limoneira’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Limoneira’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limoneira $164.56 million 1.67 -$16.43 million ($0.69) -22.54

Leo Holdings III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limoneira.

About Leo Holdings III

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

