Critical Contrast: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63% Infinite Group 2.57% -5.38% 11.73%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GAN and Infinite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.80%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Risk & Volatility

GAN has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Infinite Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 21.43 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -43.73 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.53 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Summary

Infinite Group beats GAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

