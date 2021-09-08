Critical Comparison: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40% Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71%

This table compares Outset Medical and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 47.64 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.59 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.58 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.38

Nuwellis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Outset Medical and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67 Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Nuwellis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Nuwellis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

