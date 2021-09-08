Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

CRNX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,103. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

