Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

CRNX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,103. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.