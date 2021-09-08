Crew Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,869,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

