Crew Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sysco by 25.9% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Sysco by 854.1% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 143.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

