Creative Planning Sells 3,582 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $6,129,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,998,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,719 shares of company stock valued at $21,710,963. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

ZEN stock opened at $123.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

