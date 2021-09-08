Creative Planning Sells 2,366 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $4,453,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock valued at $123,162,654 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion and a PE ratio of -61.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

