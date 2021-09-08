Creative Planning Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.